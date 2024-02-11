 Skip to main content

So, how’s YouTube TV handling the Super Bowl for you? [Poll]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 11 2024 - 7:00 pm PT
0 Comments
youtube tv

The NFL Super Bowl is one of the biggest live TV events of the year, and with more and more folks switching from traditional cable to internet streaming, YouTube TV is the choice of many to stream the big game. But, for some, it seems that streaming issues are affecting the quality.

Through the 2024 NFL season, YouTube TV has been one of the primary ways to stream games. That’s, of course, thanks in large part to the platform’s exclusive on NFL Sunday Ticket, but also useful features like multiview and more. And, for the most part, YouTube TV seems to handle these live events quite well.

For the 2024 Super Bowl, though, some users seem to be having trouble watching through YouTube TV.

Whether it’s through Reddit, Twitter/X, or elsewhere, lots of YouTube TV users seem to be struggling with various streaming issues such as random buffering, frozen streams, and more. The issues seem to be happening more frequently on the 4K stream, but also on standard streams from the CBS broadcast. In our own experience, we’ve noticed a lot of freezing issues on the 4K broadcast, but the broadcast on Nickelodeon has been fine (and full of delightful SpongeBob jokes).

Of course, many of these issues can often come down to local network and hardware. However, it certainly seems like there are some hiccups on YouTube’s end as well.

What about you? Are you having streaming issues with the Super Bowl on YouTube TV?

