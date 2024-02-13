Nothing confirms March launch for Nothing Phone (2a)

This month kicked off with a confirmation that the Nothing 2a was in the pipeline. Today, Nothing has begun marketing the official launch event for the Phone (2a), scheduled for March 5.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to be an interesting release for the company that sees itself as the rogue of the smartphone industry. It’s scheduled to make its mark as the company’s first midrange device. This comes after the Nothing Phone (2) launched last summer and made it’s mark as an improved version of the company’s first device.

While little about the Nothing Phone (2a) has been confirmed in detail, we do have a launch event to mark on the calendar. According to a marketing promo sent to some, Nothing is confirming a launch date of March 5, 2024.

The image simply contains the text “Fresh. Eyes.” and a date surrounded by cartoon pupils. At the bottom, the Phone (2a) is directly referenced for those who have any doubts about what the launch is for.

Nothing also added a new page to it’s website for the upcoming launch. On that page, a video uploaded by the company’s in-house content team teases the device with the added bonus of in-house journalistic scoops – if that even exists. The uncovered detail in question is when the phone launches, which is clearly part of the marketing strategy.

The interview goes on to bash other OEMs for their budget lineups while garnering some excitement for the Phone (2a). Carl Pei notes that the Nothing Phone (2a) will continue with the same focus on design innovation and certain software aspects that a lot of users enjoy, like NothingOS’s stylized widgets.

The video continues with a chat from Jon Weightman, the lead designer for the Phone (2a). During the chat, small teases of the new phone’s design are seen, showing off sketches of certain design elements. Other elements in the sketchbooks are blurred out, indicating they’re similar to the finalized design cues on the Phone (2a).

If you want to be notified of the Phone (2a) launch event next month, you can head to Nothing’s launch page and hit the Notify Me button.