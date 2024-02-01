 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) officially announced as ‘Glyph Developer Kit’ gives apps control over lights

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Feb 1 2024 - 6:42 am PT
0 Comments
Nothing Phone update OS 2

After several big leaks, the next smartphone from Nothing, the Phone (2a), has been officially ahead of its launch.

The Nothing Phone (2) launched last Summer and offered up a really good Android experience for a reasonable price, but the Phone (2a)’s goal is to be more affordable. The Phone (1) was a much more affordable device compared to its sequel, largely because the Phone (2) upgraded to a stronger chipset.

Nothing Phone (2a) is coming… at some point. A previous teaser suggests it’ll show up at MWC next month, but there’s no official word on it just yet. Leaks suggest the device will be about half the price of the Phone (2).

Nothing explains:

With Phone (2a), we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs – performance, camera, you name it. And it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of the Phone (2) while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

Meanwhile, also announced during the “Community Update,” Nothing is launching the “Glyph Developer Kit.” This suite of tools will give third-party apps the ability to control the Glyph lighting interface on the back of Nothing’s phones.

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.