Nothing Phone (2a) officially announced as ‘Glyph Developer Kit’ gives apps control over lights

After several big leaks, the next smartphone from Nothing, the Phone (2a), has been officially ahead of its launch.

The Nothing Phone (2) launched last Summer and offered up a really good Android experience for a reasonable price, but the Phone (2a)’s goal is to be more affordable. The Phone (1) was a much more affordable device compared to its sequel, largely because the Phone (2) upgraded to a stronger chipset.

Nothing Phone (2a) is coming… at some point. A previous teaser suggests it’ll show up at MWC next month, but there’s no official word on it just yet. Leaks suggest the device will be about half the price of the Phone (2).

Nothing explains:

With Phone (2a), we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs – performance, camera, you name it. And it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of the Phone (2) while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade compared to Phone (1) on every front.

Meanwhile, also announced during the “Community Update,” Nothing is launching the “Glyph Developer Kit.” This suite of tools will give third-party apps the ability to control the Glyph lighting interface on the back of Nothing’s phones.

