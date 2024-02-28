YouTube Create expands to 13 more countries with some unique features

YouTube Create brings video editing to Android, negating the need for a high-end computer and file transfers. Now, the YouTube Create app is available in 13 more countries and brings some convenient features.

The last few years have seen Shorts become a popular outlet for creators to upload TikTok-style videos to YouTube. With that, the company released a new Create app that could make developing those short-form videos easier.

YouTube announced today that the Create app would be expanding to 13 more countries, bringing it to millions more and allowing for creators from varying regions to create content on mobile more easily. The list of countries YouTube Create is available in includes Australia, Brazil, Spain, and the US.

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

Finland

France

Germany

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia Ireland

Netherlands

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States

Using the YouTube Create app is an intuitive experience, as it should be. Users can record right from their phones and pull in clips that they want to use. YouTube Create houses traditional editing tools that some might be experienced with but also brings some unique options in those regions and countries.

One of those is the ability to sync cuts with music in the video. Rather than scrolling and manually moving cut points throughout the video, the app can determine the best point to cut from clip to clip based on what track is playing. This lends itself nicely to Shorts, as they are now in the app.

The Create app also brings an Audio Cleanup tool to determine background street noise and pull it from the audio track. On top of that, the app brings an auto-caption tool that will make creating text in videos much easier.

The new YouTube Create app should be available in those additional countries starting today.

