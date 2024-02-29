YouTube seems to be expanding picture-in-picture to more free users

Picture-in-picture support is super handy for keeping a video in view while you’re getting stuff done on your phone or tablet but, on YouTube, it requires a Premium subscription for some users. Lately, though, YouTube seems to have been expanding picture-in-picture support to more free users.

For YouTube users in the US, picture-in-picture has been available for free since 2022, around the same time the feature launched widely on iOS. But internationally, it’s limited to Premium subscriptions.

As spotted by Android Police, YouTube users in Europe are noticing that their free accounts are getting picture-in-picture support all of the sudden. Reddit threads over the past couple of weeks or so show this happening to quite a few users, and it’s happening across both Android and iOS.

YouTube, though, says that the feature still requires Premium outside of the United States.

Have you noticed picture-in-picture support suddenly working on YouTube? Let us know in the comments below.

More on YouTube:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram