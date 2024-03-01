Lenovo’s next tablet release looks to be a powerful E-Reader

The demand for tablets with paper-like displays is growing, and one of Lenovo’s upcoming tablets looks to fall right into the category while bringing better specs than the average E-Reader.

The E-Reader market isn’t large, and there are only a few options that we’ve liked over the years. That being said, those “heavy-hitting” E-Readers do not carry specs that would allow for video consumption or gaming to any extent.

According to Windows Report, Lenovo is working on a new Tab M12 model with a matte paper-like display that resembles an E-Reader’s. The leaked model follows the existing M12’s spec sheet to a tee, except for the display type. Rather than a glossy panel, the Tab M12 Matte Display tablet has a 12.7-inch anti-glare LCD coming in at 2944 x 1840.

One downside of the new display type is the restriction on refresh rate, capping it at 60Hz. This isn’t going to facilitate tournament-level gaming, but it certainly won’t stop you from watching movies and playing lighter mobile games. The display type will also likely facilitate a pretty good battery life.

The Tab M12 Matte Display is set to run Android 13 out of the box and see support until Android 15. With that, Lenovo is likely to bring four years of security updates until 2027. Internally, Lenovo’s E-Reader tablet will bring a MediaTek 7050 SoC and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

As a unit, the Tab M12 Matte Display tablet isn’t going to break the tablet market, but Lenovo’s option might chip away at the E-Reader section. If the reports are true, the M12 Matte is set to be a really cool tablet to use, whether that’s for drawing or consuming media. Paper displays are on the rise, and we’re here for it.