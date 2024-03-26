Gemini is moving closer to launching on tablets [Gallery]

In the latest beta version of the Google Search app, the company has moved closer to launching its Gemini chatbot on tablets.

Since its launch, Gemini’s Android experience has only been available on select devices, none of which are tablets. The exclusion particularly made sense in light of Google’s Pixel Tablet hardware, as it’s intended to effectively double as an Assistant smart display.

With version 15.12 of the Google Search app – possibly in combination with Gemini app version 1.0.618909562 – Google took a significant step toward introducing Gemini support for the Pixel Tablet. This comes in the form of new in-app strings that specify using the AI on your “tablet.”

Gemini handles tasks on your tablet

When Gemini is the digital assistant on this tablet, hosted by the Google app, it can access certain system permissions and data, like dialer, call and message logs, and contacts (to help you keep in touch), installed apps like Clock (to control alarms and timers), and screen content (to help you act on it).



Gemini is still learning, so Google Assistant may help with some tasks. Some capabilities from Assistant may not be supported.



If “Hey Google” and Voice Match are on in Settings, you can talk to it or Google Assistant (whichever one is active) hands-free.

Armed with this progress, our team took a closer look and managed to enable Gemini on a Pixel Tablet. You can check out parts of the experience in our screenshots below. Generally speaking, though, Gemini on the Pixel Tablet looks virtually identical to how it works on the Pixel Fold.

One particularly notable detail is that even after enabling Gemini on the Pixel Tablet, the classic Google Assistant is still accessible. If you say “Hey Google” when the tablet is docked, Google Assistant will answer instead of Gemini. While I’m sure Gemini’s smart home capabilities will improve over time and this distinction won’t remain forever, I’m thankful that I can safely play with Gemini on the Pixel Tablet without disrupting its central role in my smart home.

We currently expect the Pixel Tablet to be the first tablet to officially support Gemini. It remains to be seen if Gemini will also arrive for other tablets, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Tab lineup.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.