Gemini updated to automatically start Google Maps navigation

The work to make Gemini a better phone assistant continues, with Google recently updating it to automatically start Maps navigation “when you ask for directions.”

“Navigate to [place]” or “take me to [x]” commands first show a brief summary with the route, how long it will take, and how many miles, as well as a map and link to “directions.” This is one capability that Gemini can handle natively with the Google Maps Extension instead of having to punt to the legacy Assistant.

After a few seconds, Gemini now opens Google Maps with the route underway to save you a step and improve the hands-free experience. This is according to the latest Play Store release notes for the Gemini app/icon, which also include:

“You can now use your voice to set reminders and calendar entries with the Gemini app if your Workspace extension is turned on in your Gemini app settings. Workspace extension availability varies by country. See more details here: https://support.google.com/gemini/answer/14579631#workspace_extension“

“We updated voice commands to include auto submit. No need to hit the ‘send’ button anymore.”

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for the ability to issue “play music” commands. Google implies that this is coming: “Media service providers: Podcasts, news and radio stations, and third-party music providers aren’t currently supported in Gemini.”

