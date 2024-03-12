 Skip to main content

Google Gemini cannot answer questions about US or global elections

Mar 12 2024
Ahead of the 2024 US election, Google has confirmed that Gemini will not answer questions about not only US elections, but elections around the globe.

Speaking to Reuters, Google confirmed that Gemini, its AI chatbot, is now restricted from answering questions about elections.

When asked to give information, or predict a winner, in an election, Gemini responds saying that it is “still learning how to answer this question,” directing users to go to traditional Google Search instead.

In a further statement, Google explains why these results are disabled but also mentions that not all election-related queries are blocked. No examples of accepted queries were mentioned, though.

In preparation for the many elections happening around the world in 2024 and out of an abundance of caution, we are restricting the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses.

Google previously announced this would happen in December 2023 (when Gemini was still called Bard).

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot has been improving steadily over the past several months including since its rebrand from “Bard,” but has also come under fire recently for failing to preserve historical context in images generated of people. Google has since disabled that functionality and committed to improving it with Sundar Pichai calling the failures “unacceptable.”

Gemini has also recently taken over for Google Assistant in big ways on Android and added deeper integration with other Google products including Messages, Calendar, Tasks, and more.

