These are the Google Pixel cases and watch bands 9to5Google readers are using

Are you looking for a new case or watch band for Google Pixel? We’ve recently asked our community what they’ve been using, and these are their recommendations.

In recent polls, we asked 9to5Google readers about the cases and watch bands they’re using with Google Pixel phones and smartwatches, and it’s always fun to see what other folks are using, especially those who get a bit creative with their choices.

Starting with cases, it comes as no surprise that third-party “Made for Google” cases were among the most used. Over 40% of those polled said they used a case from Google’s accessory program. Some picks brought out by our readers include:

Beyond those, there were also some unique choices. One of our readers, Dave, is using a “Yogurt” leather wallet case with a Pixel 6. While it’s not exactly thin and light like many others that folks are using, Dave mentioned enjoying having lots of room for cards and cash. Another of our readers, Dabbi, mentioned modifying a dbrand Grip case by cutting out the back of the case, turning it into a bumper so that an OhSnap ring can be attached directly to the back of the phone. Dabbi, send pics, that sounds incredible!

Moving on to watch bands, there’s not quite as much variety. That’s because the vast majority of folks are using Google’s official offerings. Just 27% of poll respondents said they were using a third-party band, with over 50% using Google’s official “Active” band that comes with the watch.

The only third-party bands mentioned by commenters included:

What a sad state third-party Pixel Watch bands are in…

Surprisingly to me, Google’s metal bands actually were in use by quite a few folks. I actually forgot to include these in the poll, but several readers reached out, mentioning they use the stainless steel and mesh bands.

I, for one, can’t wait for the day when there are more options out there both for Pixel Watch bands and phone cases. But, in the meantime, it’s good to see that folks are finding options that work for them.

