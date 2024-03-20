 Skip to main content

Google Pixel US market share reportedly nears 5% in 2023 despite overall decline

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 20 2024 - 5:45 am PT
0 Comments

According to new data, Google managed to grow the Pixel’s foothold in the US market through the course of 2023, even though it apparently shipped fewer phones in the country.

Pixel has never made a huge impact on the smartphone market, but that hasn’t stopped Google from pouring a lot of resources into getting the devices in the hands of buyers, especially in the US. Slowly, though, that’s been paying off. As was noted in Q4 2023, Google Pixel made up 3% of phones shipped in North America, representing significant growth.

Since then, new numbers have come out.

IDC reports that, in 2023 as a whole, Google Pixel made up 4.6% of the market. That’s up from 3.6% in 2022 and puts Google just ahead of TCL for 2023 to make up the fourth place position. That’s despite Google having actually dropped its shipments in the US year-over-year by 13.6%, where TCL increased its shipment numbers by 8.1%, but actually dropped its share to 4.2%.

Apple was the only other smartphone maker to grow in the US last year by 1.4%. Apple, according to the report, sits at 51.9% of the total market. Samsung, meanwhile, dropped a whopping 19% down to 22.4% of the total market.

Interestingly, Google seems to be doing especially well in unlocked sales, with 9% of smartphones sold unlocked in the States last year being Pixels. Lenovo took the top slot with Motorola making up 34%, and with Samsung and Apple at 20% and 19% respectively. The unlocked market, IDC says, grew by 1.1% in the US last year.

More on Google Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.