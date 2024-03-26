Galaxy Tab S6 Lite refresh has 4GB of RAM in 2024, goes on sale later this week

Four years after its initial debut, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting a 2024 refresh that’s set to go on sale later this week.

Officially announced via Samsung’s Newsroom, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a minor refresh of the Tab S6 Lite that first debuted in 2020. The tablet has the same physical hardware as that original release.

The 10.4-inch, TFT LCD display is paired with an aluminum body, S Pen support, a 7,040 mAh battery, up to 128GB of storage, and a microSD card slot. It also has two cameas in total, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera.

The big difference this time around is the chip, which Samsung says is a “Quad core 2.4GHz + Quad core 2.0GHz” chipset, which lines up with the Exynos 1280 that’s been mentioned in past rumors. The 2022 refresh of the Tab S6 Lite – yes, this is the second refresh of this tablet – was powered by Snapdragon 700-series chips.

This new model also adds a new “Mint” colorway alongside “Oxford Gray” and “Chiffon Pink,” and there are also both LTE and Wi-Fi only variants.

But, in 2024, the biggest oddity on this tablet is the choice to equip it with a mere 4GB of RAM, especially given the fact that pricing is likely to be the same as the 2022 refresh which demands a whopping $429. Samsung hasn’t announced pricing just yet, or regional availability. The tablet may or may not be coming to the US, but has already shown up in Europe, and will presumably also come to Korea.

We’ll likely learn more about pricing and regional releases starting on March 28, when Samsung says the tablet is scheduled to go on sale.

