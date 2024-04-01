Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 $220 off, ASUS Chromebook, Google Nest gear, more

Foldables are finally affordable now that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $220 off, dropping the 512GB model down to $900. It comes joined by a 1-day sale on this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 at $330 as well as Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell at $130. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 512GB now $220 off

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $900. This discounts the unlocked 512GB capacity model from its usual $1,120 price tag down to a new all-time low. It’s $220 off and beats our previous mention by an extra $60. Today’s offer also matches the price of the 256GB model – just to show you how good of a value it is. We break down the experience in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old-school flip phones. Not changing it up all too much from last year’s model, there’s the same treatment that this smartphone’s bigger brother is getting with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 chip and refreshed hinge mechanism. The interior 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display remains the same, while the exterior panel is getting a major upgrade to take on the likes of Motorola with a larger design that can show much more content, has a full keyboard for replies, and can run full apps.

14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 at $330

Through the end of the day, Best Buy offers the ASUS 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus for $330. This discounts the 128GB model from its $499 price tag for the first time this year. It’s $169 off and the second-best we’ve seen so far. It was last on sale for Black Friday, when it dropped $31 below today’s offer to mark the all-time low. This ASUS Chromebook sports a 2-in-1 design with a folding 14-inch 1080p screen.

Google’s new Chromebook Plus series helps simplify the Chrome OS lineup by mandating minimum specs that are twice as good as last year’s top-selling devices. The improved hardware means that there are some better features than your standard Chromebook, with a bigger focus on AI, added customization, and everything else you can read over in our launch coverage.

Save $50 on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell

Amazon is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $130. This drops from $180 in order to save you $50. It’s an extra $20 under the last discount and marks the lowest we’ve seen since a 1-day sale back at the very beginning of the year. During that limited-time January sale it was $10 less. We break down the details on how this can help you monitor those upcoming package deliveries below, or you can get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 720p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. This is a great way to upgrade your front door with some added protection to keep tabs on all of those upcoming package deliveries through 2024.

