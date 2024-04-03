Motorola Edge 50 Pro goes official with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 ahead of US launch

Motorola is looking to continue its hot streak from last year with a new entry to its Edge lineup. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and a hefty 4,500mAh battery.

Appearing today on Motorola’s Indian site, the Edge 50 Pro will likely be launched in the US under a simplified name, following up after last year’s Edge and Edge+ – both were a big hit.

The Edge 50 Pro is set to carry a lot of quality hardware pieces, which should allow the company to build off of a successful 2023. The phone will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which was launched late last year and brings the mid to high-end device range some extra kick. The new SoC will allow the Edge 50 Pro to utilize the Ultra HDR format, at least on the processor’s end. Motorola does not mention this on its launch page, but on paper, it’s possible. Also, the Edge 50 Pro should run Android 14 out of the box with all of the generative AI features that come with it.

The company does mention that the Edge 50 Pro will have a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Super HD 1220p resolution. The display will be able to hit 144Hz, which is a welcome benchmark these days.

To accompany that, the Edge 50 Pro is set to bring up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The phone will also see quite a strong battery life, powered by a 4,500mAh cell with Motorola’s TurboPower charging. The OEM claims that the Edge 50 Pro will see a full charge in 18 minutes, so long as you use the proprietary 125W charging brick and cable. The phone will also be capable of 50W wireless charging. The best part about that is Motorola includes a 50W wireless charging stand, which is somewhat unheard of.

The design of the Edge 50 Pro lands well. The camera bump on the back protrudes only slightly and the profile melds into the back panel of the phone. With that, four lenses are present and offer an ultrawide and telephoto view other than a traditional focal length. The rest of the back comes with a textured design, depending on your color choice. Motorola is going to offer Luxe Lavender, Moonlight Pearl, and Black Beauty. Lavender and Pearl take on unique textures, with the former very similar to what we saw with the Motorola Razr (2023).

Prices are absent from Motorola’s website, but users can register to get more information as it becomes available. As for the US launch, there’s no telling when Motorola will bring this device to the region, though when it does, it’ll likely take on a different name and slightly different specs.