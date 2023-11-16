Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

Qualcomm is following last month’s big announcement with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 today. The goal remains bringing more flagship features down the chip lineup.

The 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 has one Prime core (up to 2.63 GHz), three Performance cores (2.4 GHz), and four Efficiency (1.8 GHz). Compared to the 7 Gen 1, Qualcomm touts a near 15% improvement in performance (based on Geekbench 6.1 Single Thread) and an over 50% jump for the GPU (Aztec Ruins 1080p), while offering 20% power savings.

Meanwhile, the AI Engine offers 60% better AI performance per watt, with INT4 precession support new for the 7-series. Qualcomm is also highlighting improved AI-based face detection in regards to challenging scenes and extreme combinations, like glasses and low-light conditions.

Another new addition to the Snapdragon 7-series this generation is spatial audio with head tracking, as well as multi-device Snapdragon Seamless experiences.

On the camera front, Qualcomm explicitly references mentions the Google Ultra HDR image format on Android 14. There’s also continued support for capturing from three cameras simultaneously. An “AI Remosaic” feature lets you “eliminate grainy discoloration for higher-res results” that have more vivid colors

There’s the Snapdragon X63 5G modem for up to 5 Gbps downloads, as well as 5G Dual-SIM Dual-Active (DSDA) in 5G+5G or 5G+4G SIM card configurations. Qualcomm is also touting triple frequency location support for improved accuracy even with a lower-quality GNSS antenna.

Honor and Vivo plan to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, while the first commercial device is set to be announced this month.