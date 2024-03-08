Motorola Edge 50 Pro leaks with a unique waved fabric-looking design

Ahead of its likely debut in the next couple of months, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has surfaced in leaked images which show off multiple colors including a super unique fabric-looking finish.

As posted by Android Headlines this morning, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro – likely to be called the Edge+ (2024) upon its US release – looks to be getting a revamped, but relatively familiar design. The slab phone sees some minor updates over the prior model, with the back of the phone now curving up around the edges of the camera module where there was previously more of a separation.

Beyond that, we also get a look at the new colors. There’s a matte black, of course, as well as a nice matte purple color. The third is a unique off-white that almost looks like a wavy fabric. It’s surely just a texture on top of or underneath the glass, but it’s a really unique look.

That said, it’s highly likely that these colors won’t come to the US when this device seems its release in the region.

Beyond that, the rear shows off a triple-camera setup with one of the sensors being f/1.4, and the range of the camera being between 13mm and 73mm equivalents. The report adds that the device will have a 50MP primary camera and 6x zoom.

As for the rest of the specs, a 6.7-inch 165Hz display has curved edges as seen in the images. The phone is then powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB of RAM, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will likely first debut in China as the Motorola X50 Ultra, as Motorola has already started teasing.

