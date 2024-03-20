 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) gets first update as ‘Community Edition’ contest begins [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 20 2024 - 10:45 am PT
0 Comments

Following the Nothing Phone (2a)’s apparently very successful launch earlier this month, the brand is now releasing its first software update alongside opening a new contest.

According to Nothing’s Carl Pei, the launch of the Phone (2a) is going well. Sales are “better than expected” which, apparently, may lead to stock issues in the weeks to come, Pei said in a post on Twitter/X.

Meanwhile, those who already have their hands on the device can expect a software update to land. Nothing OS 2.5.4 is now on its way to Phone (2a) as the device’s first software update. There are several camera improvements within as well as some performance fixes and improvements. It’s not a major update, but it’s good to see one right out of the gate like this.

Finally, Nothing has this week also kicked off a new “Community Edition” contest. This will allow members of Nothing’s community to collaborate on building a special-edition design of the Phone (2a) over the next few months when, in the end, the phone will actually go on sale.

The stages of the contest are as follows:

Stage 1 – MarchHardware Design

Put your own spin on Phone (2a)’s iconic hardware. The winner will be given the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s London industrial design team to bring their idea to life. Submissions for this stage will open to all on 26 March 2024

Stage 2 – MayWallpaper Design

Design a series of wallpapers to seamlessly integrate with the chosen hardware design. The winning collection will ship pre-installed on Phone (2a) Community Edition.

Stage 3 – JunePackaging Design

Think outside the box with the design of the packaging. This is the chance to craft a special unboxing experience that ties together the hardware and wallpaper design from stages 1 and 2.

Stage 4 – JulyMarketing Campaign

Ideate and submit a creative proposal for the marketing of Phone (2a) Community Edition. With support from Nothing’s Brand & Creative team, members from the community will develop a visual identity and a bank of assets that will be used to promote the phone when it goes on sale.

More on Nothing:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Nothing

Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.