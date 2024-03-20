Nothing Phone (2a) gets first update as ‘Community Edition’ contest begins [Video]

Following the Nothing Phone (2a)’s apparently very successful launch earlier this month, the brand is now releasing its first software update alongside opening a new contest.

According to Nothing’s Carl Pei, the launch of the Phone (2a) is going well. Sales are “better than expected” which, apparently, may lead to stock issues in the weeks to come, Pei said in a post on Twitter/X.

Meanwhile, those who already have their hands on the device can expect a software update to land. Nothing OS 2.5.4 is now on its way to Phone (2a) as the device’s first software update. There are several camera improvements within as well as some performance fixes and improvements. It’s not a major update, but it’s good to see one right out of the gate like this.

Finally, Nothing has this week also kicked off a new “Community Edition” contest. This will allow members of Nothing’s community to collaborate on building a special-edition design of the Phone (2a) over the next few months when, in the end, the phone will actually go on sale.

The stages of the contest are as follows:

Stage 1 – March – Hardware Design Put your own spin on Phone (2a)’s iconic hardware. The winner will be given the opportunity to collaborate with Nothing’s London industrial design team to bring their idea to life. Submissions for this stage will open to all on 26 March 2024 Stage 2 – May – Wallpaper Design Design a series of wallpapers to seamlessly integrate with the chosen hardware design. The winning collection will ship pre-installed on Phone (2a) Community Edition. Stage 3 – June – Packaging Design Think outside the box with the design of the packaging. This is the chance to craft a special unboxing experience that ties together the hardware and wallpaper design from stages 1 and 2. Stage 4 – July – Marketing Campaign Ideate and submit a creative proposal for the marketing of Phone (2a) Community Edition. With support from Nothing’s Brand & Creative team, members from the community will develop a visual identity and a bank of assets that will be used to promote the phone when it goes on sale.

