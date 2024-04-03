OnePlus rolling out ‘AI Eraser’ tool, teases more AI features this year

OnePlus is stepping its toes into the generative AI game, with “AI Eraser” rolling out this month to select OnePlus devices ahead of more features coming this year.

AI has been the big buzzword of the past few months of smartphones, but one that the launch of OnePlus 12 didn’t really focus on the tech at all, something this author actually appreciated in our review earlier this year.

In a release shared with 9to5Google and others, OnePlus announced that “AI Eraser” is coming to select OnePlus devices, including the 12 and 12R, starting this month.

The feature will use generative AI to fill in the gaps when removing elements from a photo, similar to Google’s Magic Eraser (or, more so, Magic Editor). Samsung has also offered this style of editing on Galaxy devices for a while, including as part of its Galaxy AI suite. The feature will appear within the OnePlus Photos gallery app.

OnePlus explains:

Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and a series of advanced algorithms, AI Eraser enables users to effortlessly select and remove unwanted objects within images from the Photo Gallery. After the user highlights certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image, the underlying AI analyzes the selected area and automatically generates a replacement background that seamlessly blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image, resulting in flawless, picture-perfect images.

OnePlus says that this feature will be available in all regions where OnePlus devices are sold on the following devices:

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus also shared a quick before and after example of AI Eraser’s results. It seems, fine, but also maybe not the best example of what the feature can do.

OnePlus adds that it intends to “introduce more AI features” sometime this year. There’s no word, though, on what those might be. Presumably, though, these will be related to the AI features that OnePlus launched in China earlier this year. Those included article summaries and even the ability to summarize a phone call.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram