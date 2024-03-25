OnePlus Photos app now supports integration with Google Photos

The OnePlus Photos app is getting a useful new trick, with support now available to integrate Google Photos with the app for backup and showing your library.

Available as a part of OxygenOS 14 (OnePlus’ Android 14 update), the brand’s built-in Photos app now supports integration with Google Photos. This is found through the app’s settings, with a “Backup with Google Photos” option appearing at the top of the screen. Tapping that activates a menu in Google Photos where you’re asked to grant access.

Once connected, you can not only back up photos, but also access your entire Google Photos library from OnePlus’ app.

We were able to get this up and running on a OnePlus Open running OxygenOS 14, though actually activating backup required force closing the OnePlus Photos app after first granting permission through Google Photos.

On a support page, Google explains that this functionality is currently supported on Xiaomi, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme devices running Android 11 or newer. Android Police points out that Xiaomi’s integration goes a bit deeper, allowing full two-way sync including albums, which don’t sync in OnePlus’ implementation. Xiaomi previously shut down its own cloud backup solution in favor of Google Photos back at the end of 2022, but this newer functionality has become available only recently.

With either device, integration can be disabled through the app, or through Google Photos itself. Going to Google Photos > Photo settings > Apps & devices > Google Photos access allows you to remove access.

More on Google Photos:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram