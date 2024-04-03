Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will keep getting monthly security updates

After briefly being dropped down earlier this week, Samsung says that the Galaxy Note 20 series will continue to get monthly security updates after all, at least for now.

On Samsung’s “Work Scope” page this week, the company dropped the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra down to quarterly security updates alongside the Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G. But, oddly, Samsung also dropped the Galaxy Note 20 series to this schedule, despite the series’ much later release date.

Now, Samsung has rectified the situation.

In an update to the page today, Samsung has moved the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (both the 4G and 5G variants) back to monthly security updates.

This makes sense, as these devices were first launched in the second half of 2020, much later than the S20 series. As such, they should have at least a few more cycles of monthly security updates before they’re dropped down to quarterly support.

Alongside the Note 20 series, Samsung also moved the Galaxy S20 FE back up to monthly updates, again due to its later release date. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is also currently listed in the monthly schedule, though its 4G-only variant is listed under quarterly. In theory, both models should also be getting monthly updates for a few more months.

Full Android updates have already ended for all of these devices, but Samsung keeps security updates rolling for a couple more years after major Android OS updates are no longer available.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram