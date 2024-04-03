Latest Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks reveal major weight savings, wider outer display

According to new leaks, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be delivering on two pain points of previous models by drastically cutting the weight and introducing a much wider display.

Ice Universe, a well-known and reliable tipster, says that Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to be packing much less weight. Apparently, the foldable will weigh just 239g. That’s the same as the OnePlus Open’s lighter black variant, and just 6g heavier than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighed in at 253g, and even that came after lightening up the package from previous variants.

Adding on, Ice says that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also be much wider on its external display. The 6.3-inch panel will apparently carry a 22:9 aspect ratio versus the 23.1:9 of previous models. That’s still slimmer than Samsung’s other flagships, but should feel much better.

The inner display, meanwhile, would measure 7.6-inches with a 7:6 aspect ratio. That should be similar, but squarer compared to past releases.

Rounding things out, this leak also claims a folded thickness of 12.1mm and 5.6mm unfolded. That’s over 1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which measures 13.4mm when closed. It also perfectly matches the Google Pixel Fold, but is just slightly thicker than the OnePlus Open’s 11.7mm (when you ignore the massive camera bump).

Exclusive: Galaxy Z Fold6 weighs 239g and finally reaches the first-tier level. It weighs the same as the Voyager Black OnePlus Open — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024

Continuing the exclusive leak, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 standard version has an unfolded thickness of 5.6mm, a folded thickness of 12.1mm, and a weight of 239 grams. The resolution of both the internal and external screens has been improved. The internal screen is 7.6 inches,… — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) April 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Ice also backs up previous rumors that Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” is coming, while another leaker claims that Samsung is developing “Galaxy Z Fold FE” and “Galaxy Z Flip FE.” These leaks seem a little sketchy, though, and it’s claimed that only one of the two will actually be released.

Samsung’s new foldable lineup is expected to launch in July.

