Android’s DeX-like ‘desktop mode’ inches closer to launch with better window controls [Video]

Google has been working on a desktop mode for Android for quite a while, but it sounds like Android 15 will extend it quite a bit.

Android is a very flexible operating, and over the years there have been attempts to use it as the base for a desktop platform. In fact, back in 2016, “Remix OS” turned Android into the OS for some miniature desktop computers. Samsung has also spent years building out DeX, an experience that allows a Samsung phone plugged into a monitor to act as a desktop replacement, as well as to use that on the company’s Android tablets.

But, officially, Android has never offered much for this particular use case.

Google has been working on this functionality behind the scenes for a while. There were some limited options back in Android 10, and Android 13 also went quite a ways in expanding the desktop mode.

Now, Android Authority has uncovered that Android 14’s latest beta is making significant upgrades to desktop mode, likely in preparation for a formal debut in Android 15.

In the latest version of Android’s desktop mode, Google has built out an improved windowing system. This allows for apps to be moved around and resized using a handle at the top of the app. Then, like in older versions of Windows, there’s a title bar added to the window which shows the app’s name, icon, and some additional controls to maximize or close the window. When resizing the window, the app goes blank briefly to make the resizing process seem a bit more seamless.

It’s still largely unclear when Google plans to actually debut this desktop mode, but Android 15 definitely seems to be pushing it forward. Combined with Google adding display output to its latest Pixel phones, it sure looks like this feature is ready to cross the finish line.

