Google shows off the Pixel 8a in ad for Fi Wireless

Ahead of its launch likely in the next couple of months, the Google Pixel 8a has made an early appearance in an advertisement for Google Fi Wireless.

The Google Pixel 8a has leaked on a couple of occasions already, and it appears to be set to bring a new, much more rounded design alongside some other tweaks. One hands-on leak even revealed a vibrant blue color variant.

Now, we’re effectively getting official confirmation of the phone’s design, as Google has used the Pixel 8a in an advertisement for its cellular service, Google Fi Wireless.

This was spotted by a YouTube user and shared by the folks over at GSMArena. The ad shows Google’s new mid-range device in blue and off-white color variants, and it’s abundantly clear that it is the Pixel 8a. For one, the device in question has two cameras and a blue color, something the standard Pixel 8 wouldn’t fit. It’s also lacking a microphone near the cameras.

There’s very little doubt that this is anything other than a pair of Pixel 8a’s, but it’s certainly strange that Google, seemingly by mistake, let this ad get out a bit early.

The ad itself isn’t showcasing anything new in terms of plan or pricing, as Google offers the $110 for two plan readily on the Fi website.

The Pixel 8a is likely to debut at Google I/O which takes place on May 14. Leaks suggest a potential price hike, this new design, a 120Hz display, and Tensor G3.

