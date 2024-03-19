Google Pixel 8a reportedly gets 120Hz display, Tensor G3, wider availability

According to a new report, Google’s upcoming Pixel 8a is getting a 120Hz display, Tensor G3, display output, and wider availability around the globe too.

Android Authority reports that the Google Pixel 8a, expected to debut near or at Google I/O in May, will bring a handful of notable upgrades.

The first and perhaps most user-facing would be a display upgrade. The Pixel 8a will apparently have a 6.1-inch FHD+ display at 120Hz. That’s up from 90Hz on the Pixel 7a. The display would also apparently be brighter with a higher peak brightness of 1,400 nits while showing HDR content.

Also related to the display, this would apparently be Google’s first Pixel with display output support at launch. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro recently added this functionality with the latest Android 14 beta update.

The other big change to the hardware would be Tensor G3, an expected upgrade. Google would apparently be following the same path as Pixel 7a, using a very slightly different version of Tensor G3 which may not be quite as heat efficient for the sake of cutting costs, but should be very similar to the one found in Google’s flagships otherwise.

The cameras are unchanged, apparently, with the same 64MP sensor used for the main shooter, backed up by an ultrawide camera. This, and the other details above, are apparently coming from “a source inside Google.”

Finally, the report also mentions that Pixel 8a will be sold in more regions around the globe. In addition to the existing 21 countries, Pixel 8a would expand to Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. These added countries are based on electronic warranty information for the 8a.

Pixel 8a has already leaked on a couple of occasions, and Google has even directly confirmed it is coming. As mentioned, the device is likely set to release around I/O 2024, which is set for May 14.

More on Pixel 8a:

