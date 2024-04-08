 Skip to main content

Pixel 8a leaks again, this time offering a look at the screen bezels and matte finish

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 8 2024 - 10:20 am PT
1 Comment

Ahead of its likely launch in May, Google’s Pixel 8a has leaked again in new images that show off the black model and its screen bezels.

We’ve seen the Pixel 8a a few times at this point, with previous leaks showing off the updated, rounded design of the mid-range phone. Google itself even recently showed off the device in an ad for Fi Wireless.

Now, new real-life images offer a peek at another aspect of the device.

The Pixel 8a’s front screen is shown in images posted by TechDroider. The origin of the images are unknown right now but show a device with a matte plastic finish on the back as opposed to Pixel 7a’s glossy finish.

At the front, we also see the display, which is rumored to measure 6.1-inches. The screen has some pretty chunky bezels around the bottom half, but they’re no bigger than the ones on Pixel 7a. The corners also have a tight curve on all four sides.

Pixel 8a is expected to launch at I/O on May 14, and the number of leaks we’ve been seeing suggests that will indeed be the case. Google is rumored to equip the device with Tensor G3, a 120Hz display, and more, but for a higher price.

