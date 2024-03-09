Google confirms Pixel 8a is coming with Android’s new battery stats

In addressing a Pixel feature that’s disappeared, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8a is on its way.

Back in Android 14’s QPR1 update, Google added a new extension of battery stats, which showed charging cycle counts and the date the battery was manufactured. This was a welcome addition, but also limited in how useful it actually was. In the March 2024 update for Pixel phones, though, this feature disappeared.

According to Google on a bug tracker page, that’s intended behavior, as this page was never meant to show up on existing devices.

Rather, Android’s new battery stats are only supported to be showing on Pixel 8a and other future Pixels. Google says:

We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended)

So, now we know a feature that’s coming to future Pixels, as well as getting Google’s first official confirmation of the Pixel 8a coming.

Exactly why the feature was showing on existing Pixels in the first place, and for as long as it’s been available, is unclear, but the stats themselves were often not particularly accurate. It also opens up the possibility that Google intends to build on this feature going forward, perhaps even adding proper battery health information.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch in the next couple of months, most likely around Google I/O in May.

Thanks Jeffrey!

