 Skip to main content

Google confirms Pixel 8a is coming with Android’s new battery stats

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 9 2024 - 10:49 am PT
16 Comments

In addressing a Pixel feature that’s disappeared, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 8a is on its way.

Back in Android 14’s QPR1 update, Google added a new extension of battery stats, which showed charging cycle counts and the date the battery was manufactured. This was a welcome addition, but also limited in how useful it actually was. In the March 2024 update for Pixel phones, though, this feature disappeared.

According to Google on a bug tracker page, that’s intended behavior, as this page was never meant to show up on existing devices.

Rather, Android’s new battery stats are only supported to be showing on Pixel 8a and other future Pixels. Google says:

We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended)

So, now we know a feature that’s coming to future Pixels, as well as getting Google’s first official confirmation of the Pixel 8a coming.

Exactly why the feature was showing on existing Pixels in the first place, and for as long as it’s been available, is unclear, but the stats themselves were often not particularly accurate. It also opens up the possibility that Google intends to build on this feature going forward, perhaps even adding proper battery health information.

The Pixel 8a is expected to launch in the next couple of months, most likely around Google I/O in May.

Thanks Jeffrey!

More on Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on app…
Android 14

Android 14
Google Pixel 8a

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.