Fairphone launch Fairbuds earbuds with ANC, user-replaceable batteries for €149

The company behind the Fairphone line has officially launched the Fairbuds earbuds which include lots of user-replaceable and repairable parts including the batteries.

Many brands offer Bluetooth earbuds, but the downside is that lots of these are completely unrepairable, with a likely landfill future. Using their expertise as an ethical smartphone brand, the Fairbuds from Fairphone might be the most ethical option for wireless audio on the market today.

The Fairbuds are not the first such product from the Netherlands-based tech brand. You may be aware of the Fairbuds XL, over-ear headphones with a repair-friendly design. This core tenet has been applied to the firm’s latest TWS earbuds, which have a replaceable battery in each earbud and a charging case.

You can also repair several parts on the Fairbuds, including the silicone ring, the charging case outer shell, and the charging case core. Fairphone offers a standard two-year warranty, but if you register the product online, you’ll get an extra year for free.

Other core specifications include ANC, an IP54 water and dust resistance rating, and a dedicated 8-band equalizer accessed via the Fairphone smartphone application. Each earbud is rated for 5 hours with ANC active or 5 hours of lifespan without.

The charging case provides a further 20 hours, for a total of 26 hours. The charge case supports USB-C and takes around 2 hours to charge fully. 10 minutes should provide the Fairbuds with 1.5 hours of music playback. Sadly, there is no wireless charging support.

Dual point connectivity allows you to stay connected to multiple devices simultaneously. There are titanium-coated 11mm premium drivers that should provide some oomph. The Fairbuds are only available in the UK and Europe in black or white priced at €149 or £129.

