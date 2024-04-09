 Skip to main content

Here’s how much YouTube you view per week

Avatar for Damien Wilde  | Apr 9 2024 - 5:00 am PT
0 Comments

YouTube is one of the biggest streaming platforms, and we wanted to know how much content you consume per week. Here’s what you had to say.

Paying for YouTube Premium is a touchy subject. Sure, nobody should be forced to pay for a technically free service, but there is undoubted value in Google’s streaming service. Where else can you get such varied user-generated media that can rival many media industry stalwarts?

Lots of people love YouTube. We love YouTube, and so being a big skeptic, I don’t believe that 26% of you say you don’t watch content on the platform. Kudos if you really don’t, but that figure seems almost excessive. I agree with reader Eric who states that even embedded videos should count – maybe we should have specified for the pedants out there.

21% of you out there appear to have a healthy relationship with YouTube and watch between 1 and 10 hours per week. Reader Nicholas said they have cut down to just 2 hours per week from 7 hours per day. While reader Matt stated that they stick to embedded content and, therefore, only watch “an hour a week.”

How much YouTube 9to5Google readers consume per week

Almost 12% of you say you watch around 20-30 hours of YouTube content per week. Reader Bojan stated that YouTube is now their “go-to platform” aligns with this figure and they “don’t even watch TV anymore.” That seems to be a growing sentiment among many people we talk to about online streaming period.

Just 6% and 3% of you watch in that 30-40 hour and 40-50 hour timespan respectively. That’s effectively a full-time job watching content, but as ayyndrew states, you can hit that figure with background playback very easily. It’s one of those nice features that should not be kept behind a paywall in our opinion.

Around 7% watch over 50 hours per week. What’s interesting is that bambobo claims this is a “small number” for them. We’d love to see your stats bambobo, so please share them if 50 hours is not a lot! Again, you can bolster your viewing figures by using background playback or when listening to music via the YouTube application rather than YouTube Music. It can add up super quick.

More on YouTube:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…

Author

Avatar for Damien Wilde Damien Wilde

Damien is a UK-based video producer for 9to5Google. Find him on Twitter: @iamdamienwilde. Email: damien@9to5mac.com

Damien Wilde's favorite gear

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro