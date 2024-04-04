YouTube offering TV multiview for Coachella 2024 

YouTube’s Coachella streaming partnership continues in 2024 with a new multiview experience “so that viewers everywhere can watch up to 4 of the live stream stages on their TVs at once.”

This is borrowed from NFL Sunday Ticket and other sporting events on YouTube, with users able to choose one audio stream to listen to. (This is marked by a white frame as seen above.) YouTube will once again stream all six stages. It’s unclear whether you’ll be able to build a multiview, or whether certain presets will be offered.

Unfortunately, it is only available on the YouTube app for televisions, though YouTube TV last month brought it to mobile.

Meanwhile, YouTube Shopping will offer “exclusive custom merchandise” from: Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat, plus Bleachers, Ice Spice, J. Balvin, Justice, LE SSERAFIM, and Sabrina Carpenter.

On TV, you can swipe up to reveal the ‘shop’ button, click, and scan the QR code with your mobile device to open the YouTube app where you can shop the available products. In no time, your merchandise will be on its way to you.

The 2024 streams from the YouTube Coachella channel will kick off on Friday, April 12th at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET). You can find all the stage streams and set reminders here.

