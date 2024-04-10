 Skip to main content

OnePlus 12 and 12R buyers get free earbuds and 30% off Watch 2 right now

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 10 2024 - 9:58 am PT
If you’ve been eyeing a OnePlus 12 or 12R, there’s an offer right now that not only gives you a free pair of earbuds, but also a big discount on the OnePlus Watch 2.

In a limited-time offer running through this week, new OnePlus 12 and 12R purchases are including a few additional perks such as free earbuds.

When buying a OnePlus 12, you can already get up to $700 off with trade-in and discounts when bundling select products, but you can now also get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 2 Pro. Those usually sell for $179 on their own, so it’s quite a nice bonus. As for the OnePlus 12R, you’ll get the newer OnePlus Buds 3 included free, and those usually sell for $99.

With either phone, you can also bundle in a OnePlus Watch 2 for 30% off, taking the Watch 2 down to $209.

Beyond that, both phones still offer a minimum $100 trade-in towards your purchase for any phone, whether it’s ancient or completely inoperable.

These offers are only available via OnePlus.com. Stay tuned to 9to5Toys for more OnePlus deals and offers.

