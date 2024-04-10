Google Store now accepts trade-ins for the Pixel Tablet

Following phones and watches, the (US) Google Store now accepts trade-ins when purchasing the Pixel Tablet.

On the config page, the “Trade-in your device” section lets you choose Apple or Samsung. After selecting a model, Google asks “if your device turns on, is free of cracks, and the screen works properly.”

It tops out at $450 on the Apple side and $325 for Samsung, with $250 being the base. This offer launched on April 4 according to an email blast on Tuesday.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen) $325 Galaxy Tab S9+ $350 iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ $325 iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen) $300 Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S9 $325 iPad Pro 11-inch $250 Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G $250 iPad Pro (6th Gen) $450 Galaxy Tab S8 5G $250 iPad Pro (5th Gen) $350 Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G $250 iPad Pro (4th Gen) $300 Galaxy Tab S7+ $250 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) $250 Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G $250 iPad mini (6th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S7 FE $250 iPad mini (5th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S7 5G $250 iPad Air (5th Gen) $300 Galaxy Tab S7 $250 iPad Air (4th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $250 iPad (10th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S6 5G $250 iPad (9th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S6 $250 iPad (8th Gen) $250 Galaxy Tab S5e $250 iPad (7th Gen) $250 iPad (6th Gen) $250 “Is your device in good condition?” Yes

You should really wait for the next Pixel Tablet discount before doing a trade-in, though the top values end April 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The same terms and conditions apply:

“Tablet trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the Pixel Tablet purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased tablet has already been returned. “

“Refund is based on (and paid after) tablet received matching the description provided at time of estimate. Tablets sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.”

“If the value of your traded device is greater than the value of your new device, then any difference will be issued through Google Store credit.”

