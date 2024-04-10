Google Store now accepts trade-ins for the Pixel Tablet

Following phones and watches, the (US) Google Store now accepts trade-ins when purchasing the Pixel Tablet.
On the config page, the “Trade-in your device” section lets you choose Apple or Samsung. After selecting a model, Google asks “if your device turns on, is free of cracks, and the screen works properly.”
It tops out at $450 on the Apple side and $325 for Samsung, with $250 being the base. This offer launched on April 4 according to an email blast on Tuesday.
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen)
|$325
|Galaxy Tab S9+
|$350
|iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
|$325
|iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen)
|$300
|Galaxy Tab S9 FE
|$300
|iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S9
|$325
|iPad Pro 11-inch
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G
|$250
|iPad Pro (6th Gen)
|$450
|Galaxy Tab S8 5G
|$250
|iPad Pro (5th Gen)
|$350
|Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
|$250
|iPad Pro (4th Gen)
|$300
|Galaxy Tab S7+
|$250
|iPad Pro (12.9-inch)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
|$250
|iPad mini (6th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S7 FE
|$250
|iPad mini (5th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S7 5G
|$250
|iPad Air (5th Gen)
|$300
|Galaxy Tab S7
|$250
|iPad Air (4th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
|$250
|iPad (10th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S6 5G
|$250
|iPad (9th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S6
|$250
|iPad (8th Gen)
|$250
|Galaxy Tab S5e
|$250
|iPad (7th Gen)
|$250
|iPad (6th Gen)
|$250
You should really wait for the next Pixel Tablet discount before doing a trade-in, though the top values end April 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
The same terms and conditions apply:
- “Tablet trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the Pixel Tablet purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased tablet has already been returned. “
- “Refund is based on (and paid after) tablet received matching the description provided at time of estimate. Tablets sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.”
- “If the value of your traded device is greater than the value of your new device, then any difference will be issued through Google Store credit.”
