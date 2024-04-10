 Skip to main content

Google Store now accepts trade-ins for the Pixel Tablet

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 10 2024 - 12:05 am PT
Following phones and watches, the (US) Google Store now accepts trade-ins when purchasing the Pixel Tablet.

On the config page, the “Trade-in your device” section lets you choose Apple or Samsung. After selecting a model, Google asks “if your device turns on, is free of cracks, and the screen works properly.”

It tops out at $450 on the Apple side and $325 for Samsung, with $250 being the base. This offer launched on April 4 according to an email blast on Tuesday.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd Gen)$325Galaxy Tab S9+$350
iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S9 FE+$325
iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen)$300Galaxy Tab S9 FE$300
iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S9$325
iPad Pro 11-inch$250Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G$250
iPad Pro (6th Gen)$450Galaxy Tab S8 5G$250
iPad Pro (5th Gen)$350Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G$250
iPad Pro (4th Gen)$300Galaxy Tab S7+$250
iPad Pro (12.9-inch)$250Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G$250
iPad mini (6th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S7 FE$250
iPad mini (5th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S7 5G$250
iPad Air (5th Gen)$300Galaxy Tab S7$250
iPad Air (4th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$250
iPad (10th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S6 5G$250
iPad (9th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S6$250
iPad (8th Gen)$250Galaxy Tab S5e$250
iPad (7th Gen)$250
iPad (6th Gen)$250
“Is your device in good condition?” Yes

You should really wait for the next Pixel Tablet discount before doing a trade-in, though the top values end April 13, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The same terms and conditions apply:

  • “Tablet trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the Pixel Tablet purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased tablet has already been returned. “
  • “Refund is based on (and paid after) tablet received matching the description provided at time of estimate. Tablets sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.”
  • “If the value of your traded device is greater than the value of your new device, then any difference will be issued through Google Store credit.”

