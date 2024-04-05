YouTube TV members can get 25% off the Pixel Tablet

 Skip to main content

YouTube TV has a history of sending free Chromecasts to subscribers, and the cord-cutting service is now offering a 25% discount on the Pixel Tablet.

In an email to members this Friday, the Pixel Tablet is pitched as a way to “enjoy YouTube TV at home or on the go.” Google refers to this offer as a member perk: “You can watch shows, movies, and live sports like NASCAR on FOX on your Pixel Tablet’s screen. Plus, you can cast them to any supported device with an internet connection.”

You get a 25% discount code that you can use on the Google Store. This brings the $499 128 GB model to $374.25 and the $599 256 GB capacity to $449.25. 

YouTube TV Pixel Tablet
The Google Store Spring Sale, which has now ended, previously discounted the entry unit to $399 and the bigger one to $449. These prices should return in the future if you want to buy the Pixel Tablet from other retailers.

This promotional code offer ends on May 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. There’s a “limit of 1 code per customer,” while: “YouTube TV users need to have opted into marketing emails and not be in a trial period to receive a code.”

