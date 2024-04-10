Roku’s latest big update adds ‘Backdrops’ art screensaver, more

After being announced previously, Roku OS 13 is now rolling out to users with new features including a new art screensaver called “Backdrops” and several other new features.

Rolling out to all devices over the “coming months,” Roku OS 13 delivers a few key content and quality of life improvements, as well as a picture quality enhancements for Roku-branded TVs. “Roku Smart Picture” will automatically adjust the backlight, uniformity, and color settings based on the TV and what’s currently playing on the TV.

That’s only for Roku’s TVs (including the new Pro series which also launched today), but there are other updates heading out to all Roku devices.

The biggest feature is “Backdrops,” which will allow Roku-powered or connected TVs to act as art frames for a rotating collection of artwork. This feature will be available for free.

Roku’s main screensaver, “Roku City,” is also being updated to add cars to the street. This could include things like ice cream trucks and a “secret agent’s favorite sports car.”

Further, searching for content on Roku will now surface iMDB ratings as well as trailers. These will both appear on entertainment details pages. The “Save List” can also now show when content you’ve saved has dropped in price or releases a new season or episode.

Finally, the Roku app on Android and iOS will also be updated in line with Roku OS 13. The update will include an updated navigation bar, a row showcasing most-searched TV shows and movies, and various updates to search functionality.

Roku says this update will start rolling out in the US in the “coming months.”

