Some retailers are ending OnePlus sales due in part to warranty problems

OnePlus is facing a potentially big hindrance in India, as a huge number of retail stores in the country are removing OnePlus products from their stores.

As first reported by Money Control (via Android Authority), OnePlus sales are ending at over 4,300 retail stores throughout India as of May 1. The removal comes via South Indian Organized Retailers Association (ORA), which cites two main reasons for the removal. Firstly, selling OnePlus products comes with “consistently low profit margins” for these retailers.

Beyond that, there’s also a consumer side of this. The retailers say that OnePlus is frequently delaying warranty and service claims for customers, something that’s certainly not a good look for those retailers either.

A letter from the retailers association reads in part that “…we have encountered significant obstacles associated with selling OnePlus products, which remain unresolved. As esteemed partners, we had hoped for a more fruitful collaboration with OnePlus.”

As a result of the issues, these retailers will cease selling OnePlus products as of May 1. The South Indian ORA represents over 20 different retail chains and over 4,300 stores, so it’s a major loss for OnePlus, should no agreement be made.

