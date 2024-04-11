OnePlus and Oppo to add Gemini to devices later this year

Google has confirmed during Google Cloud Next ’24 that OnePlus and Oppo will add Gemini LLM to the firms’ devices in 2024.

If you didn’t know by now, Gemini comes in a few flavors. The most commonly distributed is Gemini Nano. This is found on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but there are two more powerful LLMs available – Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra. The latter two rely on Google Cloud to work while Nano can be run on-device.

At Google’s yearly summit, OnePlus and Oppo confirmed that they have chosen to integrate Gemini into hardware. The features set to be added include news and audio summaries, an “AI toolbox,” and more. At this stage, just what else could be added is a mystery.

Nicole Zhang, GM of AI Product at Oppo and OnePlus stated: “Our deep collaboration with Google Cloud throughout our journey is pivotal. Google Cloud’s open platform capabilities holds profound significance for OPPO’s advancement of AI Phones.”

The only timeframe mentioned for this Gemini integration on OnePlus and Oppo smartphones was “later this year” but we expect to hear more over the coming months. No specific devices were mentioned, but this could mean that OnePlus and Oppo phones tout their rival functions to the likes of the Pixel 8 series and recent Galaxy S24 – which also utilizes Google’s AI prowess to power their own AI tools.

This Gemini announcement also comes after OnePlus confirmed the rollout of the first AI tools for devices like the OnePlus 12. The AI Eraser tool began rolling out just a few days ago and could be the start of a bigger push into LLM-powered functions in the upcoming ColorOS 15 release later this year.

