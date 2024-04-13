Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro accessories we can’t live without [Video]

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro might not be a true powerhouse, but the right accessories can take it to the next level. Whether you’re a gamer, a style icon, or someone who needs a little more juice, we’ve got you covered. Buckle up and get ready to explore some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro essentials that will make you wonder how you ever lived without them!

Proper protection

Carved Resin Case

Forget the typical slate of Pixel 8 accessories and cases. If you crave a unique style, the Live Edge case is a revelation. Combining a protective rubber frame with stunning burl wood and vibrant resin, each case is a handcrafted masterpiece. It’s not just gorgeous – ridges aid grip, metal buttons offer a satisfying click, and MagSafe compatibility keeps you charged.

There are downsides: the case is bulkier and the resin scratches more easily than plastic. The biggest hurdle? The price tag. At $189, it’s a premium choice for those who value natural beauty. But if you want your Pixel to stand out in a sea of uniformity, the live edge case is an unmatched statement piece. We’ll explore more practical options next, but for those seeking pure uniqueness, this is it.

Spigen Thin Fit case

Ordinarily, I’d use a Pela case with a Pixel phone, but this year, I wanted something a little different in my slate of Pixel 8 accessories. In my opinion, Spigen offers the best value for money in terms of smartphone protection. I picked up the firm’s Thin Fit case this year. It’s one of the only cases I found that fully protects the camera bar on the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro but doesn’t add much bulk.

The soft, rubbery frame around the edges of the display is great for grip and also makes it easy to slip on and off if I need to take my Pixel 8 out to clean it. One nitpick I would have is that the button covers are not made from a different material. For a sub-$20 case, it’s practically perfect though.

Screen savers

Spigen/IMBZK

One of the most important Pixel 8 accessories is often a solid screen protector. Spigen offers a budget-friendly solution that we love. Their 2-packs for $15 come with an installation frame and work well, though some Pixel 8/Pro users report adhesion issues which is why we can’t give those a full seal of approval.

For even more value, consider IMBZBK. At $10, they include camera lens protectors, and double the protectors to 4! They might not be the most premium brand, but they offer a great bang for your buck. We’ll explore a premium option next, but for budget-minded users, Spigen and IMBZBK are solid choices.

Whitestone Dome Glass

There are cheap screen protectors and then there is Whitestone. I can’t deny that the fitting process is cumbersome, but the end result is unlike any other screen protector. I’ve used them on almost all of my devices for a number of years now and often it’s a one-and-done application process for me each year.

The biggest draw here is that, unlike most cheaper tempered glass screen protectors that can feel awful under your fingers, the Whitestone Dome Glass is an actual piece of glass. You might not notice at first, but over time the difference becomes quite apparent how much higher-quality Whitestone is compared to other options.

I wouldn’t recommend these screen protectors to everyone though. They are expensive and you need to be patient while fitting. That said, I’ve yet to find a premium product that I reliably use with every single Pixel and enhances the experience.

On-the-go gaming

Backbone One Controller

Forget the “Pixels shouldn’t game” myth! As Pixel power users, we constantly push it with games like Call of Duty Mobile. Touch controls just don’t cut it, so you might want to try something like the Backbone One controller. It’s a game-changer (pun intended).

The PlayStation edition looks and feels fantastic, mirroring the PS5 controller. Buttons, sticks, and triggers are top-notch, and it even retracts for portability. Plus, it offers vibration feedback, passthrough charging, and a headphone jack – a rarity these days.

There’s a companion app too, letting you record gameplay, update firmware, and most importantly, browse a curated selection of controller-compatible games from various sources. It’s pricey at $99, but for serious mobile gamers, it’s worth it. We’ll explore budget alternatives later, but for premium mobile gaming, the Backbone One reigns supreme.

Gamesir X2

While not a huge mobile gamer since picking up the Steam Deck OLED at the turn of 2024. That said, I have used the Bluetooth Gamesir X2 controller since Stadia was still a thing—those were the days.

The way it turns your phone into a mini Nintendo Switch is super cool and the button layout is almost perfect for me. I wish the shoulder triggers were a little deeper like an Xbox gamepad, but overall it’s a great way to get into mobile gaming.

When I play GeForce Now the Bluetooth connection has never really let me down and while there is no rumble feedback, it’s still exponentially better than using on-screen buttons and a weird claw grip to specific in-game controls. There is a USB-C version now, but I found that not every port on every phone I test is in exactly the same position so Bluetooth is fine for me.

It’s the perfect companion for emulators – the reason this is one of my favorite Pixel 8 accessories – so I often stuff it in my bag or satchel when I don’t have much room for the Steam Deck. It’s not the cheapest accessory for your Pixel, but if you like to play games on your phone, it’s a good product, in my opinion.

Audio ease

Nothing Ear (2)

I’ve flipped between the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro and the Nothing Ear (2) for almost a year now and still can’t quite decide which are the best. As much as I like the Google Pixel Buds Pro for the functionality they offer, the sound is not quite there for me. In my opinion, they sound crunchy in comparison to the Nothing earbuds. Even with some EQ tuning, Nothing’s offering sounds better to me.

Sure, we’ll get an updated or refreshed pair very soon, but I’ll likely stick with these for the foreseeable future. The ANC is solid, the sound profile is so much better than the first-gen and the cohesion with Android is also another huge bonus. Using the Nothing X app to tune your audio experience is simple and perfect for people who might not be confident when using an equalizer.

Personalization for ANC and the “Personal Sound Profile” are super neat additions to the package. The Nothing Ear (2) are far from the best audio product I own, but the best I have in my pocket every day.

OnePlus Buds 3

Comfort is king for earbuds, and the OnePlus Buds 3 are champions. At just $99, they’re a surprisingly affordable option for those seeking Pixel 8 accessories and, as noted, incredibly comfortable to boot. No shoving is required to get a great fit – they just sit and seal perfectly.

These buds offer more than just comfort, though. Capacitive touch controls let you adjust volume, skip songs, and change modes. Noise cancellation and transparency mode are basic but functional, and the HeyMelody app unlocks even more features. From EQ customization to low-latency gaming mode and 3D audio, the Buds 3 offer a great package for the price.

Prepped for power

Pixel Stand

I use a couple of charging systems for my Pixel phones, the most important of which is the second-generation Google Pixel Stand. This is one of my favorite Pixel products in recent years. I use this wireless charging stand for almost every smartphone I test or use.

The extra features added for Pixel phones are just icing on the cake, as your device can become a mini Smart Display when you set it atop the charging dock. I use the quick smart home controls often, and the base is stable when placed on a flat surface.

I wish it were a little faster, but I guess that faster wireless charging defeats the purpose of the power-up method. The fan can get noticeable but I wouldn’t call it loud. It’s quite good value as a complete package. The box includes the official Google 30W charger and a solid 1.5-meter USB-C to USB-C cable.

When I’m anywhere else but my office I love using a cheap sub-$10 Anker USB-C to USB-C cable. At 10 feet long it’s amazing for lounging on the couch and ensuring my phone is getting charged. The real reason I bought this was actually due to crappy hotel plug locations. It’s long enough to reach across the room and it’s braided too so it’s strong enough to withstand some abuse.

Anker 521 Powerbank and charge brick combo

The Anker 2-in-1 is a charging hero. This sleek device comes in colors that match the Pixel 8 Pro perfectly (gotta love aesthetics!). But its beauty goes beyond skin deep.

It boasts two USB-C ports for charging multiple devices, with 45W fast charging when plugged in – perfect for Pixels or even a MacBook. Plus, it transforms into a 20W power bank with 5000mAh capacity, nearly enough to fully juice up your Pixel 8 Pro.

The best part? It charges itself while plugged into the wall, so you never have to worry about a dead power bank. Commuters, rejoice! This convenient and practical accessory is a must-have.

What are some of your favorite Pixel 8 accessories?

Do you have a list of things that you simply cannot live without? Let us know down in the comments section what you recommend as essential Pixel 8 and 8 Pro accessories!