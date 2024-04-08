Nothing ‘Ear’ and ‘Ear (a)’ prices leak alongside new yellow color that looks like a Playdate

Ahead of their official launch later this month, official-looking renders of Nothing Ear and Ear (a) have leaked alongside price points, and these might explain a previous teaser, too.

The key design aspect of Nothing as a brand thus far has been the transparent look, and it seems that Nothing Ear and Ear (a) will keep that going. Renders of both sets of earbuds leaked by Android Headlines show the same square case and transparent look on Ear and Ear (a) as past Nothing earbuds, but with some very slight tweaks.

Both sets of earbuds show “Nothing Ear” or “Nothing Ear (a)” on the stem of the earbud with a transparent look throughout. Ear has both black and white colors, with the case now saying “Nothing” instead of “Ear (case)” like on previous generations.

A bigger addition here is an alleged new color variant. Ear (a) are shown not only with a smaller case design, but also a yellow variant. The case has a yellow insert in the back, while the earbuds are yellow on the bit that sits in your ear.

This particular shade of yellow is just about identical to the popular Playdate gaming handheld, which explains why Nothing’s previous teaser for these new earbuds referenced a “Play Date” and used a yellow frog. Panic, the company behind Playdate, previously said they have no idea what that teaser is referring to.

It’s unclear how deep this potential partnership goes, but it seems fun.

The big news here, though, is pricing. According to the leak, Nothing Ear will run a €150 price tag – the same as Ear (2) – while Ear (a) will be €100. Both sets of buds feature IP54 water resistance, ANC, and good battery life. The Ear is said to last 33 hours (including the case) with ANC off, while Ear (a) actually lasts longer at 38 hours under the same conditions.

Nothing is set to launch its new earbuds on April 18.

