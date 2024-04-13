Android’s Find My Device network launch catapults Pebblebee’s tracker sales

Google this week launched the Find My Device network and, soon, that will support tracker devices. As a result, Pebblebee says it has seen its highest sales since the company’s start on the back of Find My Device.

The Android Find My Device network works much like Apple’s Find My network. Android phones around the world can detect offline devices including trackers and report that back to the device’s owner, helping them locate lost items. But, unlike Apple which produces its own AirTag, Google doesn’t sell a first-party tracker (at least not yet).

At launch, the Find My Device network will be supported by a handful of trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee, and the latter says it’s seen massive success from the launch.

Speaking to 9to5Google, Pebblebee says that the launch of Android’s Find My Device network has pushed the company to its highest sales since 2013 when the company first launched. No specific figures were shared, but the company says it saw “10x growth” following Google’s launch.

Pebblebee’s trackers for the Find My Device network start at $29.99 and include three devices – Tag, Card, and Clip. All three can pair with Android to work with the network and, technically, can also work with iOS’ Find My network if they’re set up with an iPhone.

Shipping for Pebblebee’s new trackers begins in May.

