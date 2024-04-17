 Skip to main content

Even if this Pixel Buds Pro 2 battery info is real, it doesn’t say anything useful

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 17 2024 - 5:28 am PT
We first reported that Google will be debuting a sequel to Pixel Buds Pro this year, and now a supposed regulatory listing has surfaced that maybe reveals the battery capacity of the case, but that doesn’t give any useful information.

The Pixel Buds Pro launched in 2022 with better audio quality than the Google buds that had launched in years prior. While better options have come out in the time since, they’re still a pretty good buy today, especially when you look at the battery life.

With the first generation Pixel Buds Pro, that battery life boils down to 7-11 hours from the earbuds themselves and 20-31 additional hours from the case, depending on your use of ANC.

Presumably, this is a figure that Google will try to improve upon with the sequel.

This week, the folks over at 91Mobiles spotted a regulatory listing that might be for the battery for the case of Pixel Buds Pro 2. There’s nothing in the listing that explicitly says what the battery is for, nor is there anything that says Google. The only reason this is suspected to perhaps be for Buds Pro 2 is the model number, GH8TQ, which roughly aligns with past model numbers Google has used for its earbuds.

The battery in question has a capacity of 650 mAh.

Is that bigger than the existing Pixel Buds Pro? Maybe? Maybe not? We really don’t know.

Google hasn’t disclosed battery capacity amounts for any of its Pixel Buds since the 2017-released wired Pixel Buds, which had a capacity of 620 mAh as noted on a support page. That same page lacks any similar spec for other existing models, including the existing Pixel Buds Pro. A teardown of Pixel Buds A-Series reveals a 500 mAh battery in the case.

So, as it stands, this listing doesn’t really tell us whether or not the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will have a bigger battery, and we can’t even be certain that this particular battery is for Buds Pro 2.

