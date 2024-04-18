 Skip to main content

YouTube now supports 8K streaming on Meta Quest

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 18 2024 - 1:03 pm PT
2 Comments
meta quest 3

YouTube videos streamed through Meta Quest may start looking sharper, as the app now supports streaming at 8K resolution.

The Meta Quest series represents some of the most affordable and content-rich virtual reality headsets available today, and YouTube has been on the platform for quite some time now. In a fairly quiet new update, YouTube for Meta Quest now supports much higher resolution video.

As spotted by Android Central, version 1.54 of YouTube for Quest now supports streaming 8K video. This only works in SDR format, so there’s definitely a big trade-off there, but this opens the door to sharper quality content across VR headsets.

While there’s not a ton of 8K content out there, every bit of added resolution on a VR headset is helpful to the experience given how close everything is to your eyes. Android Central’s Nick Sutrich relates that there is a “noticeable” quality difference between 4K and 8K content.

8K videos show at “4320p” in the video resolution picker.

More on YouTube:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube

YouTube

YouTube is Google's massive video streaming plat…
Oculus Quest

Oculus Quest

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.