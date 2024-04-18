YouTube now supports 8K streaming on Meta Quest

YouTube videos streamed through Meta Quest may start looking sharper, as the app now supports streaming at 8K resolution.

The Meta Quest series represents some of the most affordable and content-rich virtual reality headsets available today, and YouTube has been on the platform for quite some time now. In a fairly quiet new update, YouTube for Meta Quest now supports much higher resolution video.

As spotted by Android Central, version 1.54 of YouTube for Quest now supports streaming 8K video. This only works in SDR format, so there’s definitely a big trade-off there, but this opens the door to sharper quality content across VR headsets.

While there’s not a ton of 8K content out there, every bit of added resolution on a VR headset is helpful to the experience given how close everything is to your eyes. Android Central’s Nick Sutrich relates that there is a “noticeable” quality difference between 4K and 8K content.

8K videos show at “4320p” in the video resolution picker.

