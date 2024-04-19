 Skip to main content

Huawei’s next smartwatch looks like a blatant Apple Watch ripoff

Huawei this week revealed its super interesting new flagship smartphone, but around the corner still is the new “Watch Fit 3,” which does nothing to hide the fact that it’s a clear clone of the Apple Watch.

Smartwatch designs vary greatly between manufacturers, especially in the world of Wear OS, but Huawei’s next smartwatch clearly takes its inspiration from the market leader.

Images of the Huawei Watch Fit 3 were shared by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt on Twitter/X today ahead of the smartwatch’s release. The watch has a square-ish shape with thin bezels, rounded corners, and two buttons along the right side – one rotating crown and one physical button. It also has a band that connects without traditional lugs.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because those are all of the design characteristics of the Apple Watch, and the actual images look even closer to Apple’s design too.

Whenever it debuts, though, the Huawei Watch Fit 3 will likely be a shell of the Apple Watch in terms of software capabilities (or even a modern Wear OS watch, for that matter).

Huawei’s “Watch Fit” line is more focused on fitness tracking than it is on smartwatch tasks. It runs a lightweight version of HarmonyOS with support for some apps, fitness and sleep tracking, and delivering notifications and calls from your phone. Huawei Watch Fit 2 is said to last up to 10 days on a charge.

It’s unclear when Watch Fit 3 will make its debut, but it likely won’t be sold in the US market officially.

