Pixelated 006: What’s in your (Google) Wallet?

Welcome to the sixth episode of Pixelated, a podcast by 9to5Google. We talk about Android 15 Beta 1, widgets, and Google Wallet.
- Here’s everything new in Android 15 Beta 1 [Gallery]
- The best Google widgets on Android for 2024 [Video]
- Just all the Google Wallet updates and changes
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com, leave a comment on the post, or to our producer.
