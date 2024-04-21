Second Pixel April update fixes cellular network issues, OTA rollout remains limited

Google is rolling out a second April update for the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. The out-of-cycle OTA addresses network issues that some Pixel owners have been experiencing.

On April 17, Google posted new factory/OTA images for the following devices:

The next day on-device OTAs started rolling out for those on Verizon, with the carrier recently updating their Pixel changelogs with the following: “The current software update provides performance improvements for LTE call/data and network issues.”

Google confirmed to us that another Pixel update was rolling out, while Google Support later emailed some customers about how this “update to Pixel 7 and newer phones” has “network stability and performance improvements.”

This update will roll out globally to the regions and carriers impacted over the coming weeks.”

Some (but not all) users have reported missed calls (that go straight to voicemail instead of ringing) and text messages in recent months.

As of Sunday, the second April update — which is under 7 MB — still has only rolled out to Verizon Pixel customers. “Check for updates” does not appear to work. We’re not seeing this update on Google Fi, while AT&T customers have not yet received it. Some have taken to manually sideloading the OTA image.