Aqara presence sensor FP2 is even more versatile than before 

It wouldn’t be fair to call the Aqara FP2 a simple motion or light sensor because it goes so far beyond that. The smart home sensor is able to detect anything from movement to light and even sleep data like your heart and breathing rates.

A traditional motion or light sensor can be a useful tool to have in your smart home. Depending on motion or light triggers, certain devices, like lights, can be turned on if something is detected. But that’s something like a one-way road, where if you were to leave a space, the motion sensor wouldn’t be able to identify that situation.

The Aqara FP2, on the other hand, is dynamic and tracks movement, whether that’s coming in or out. It can detect if you’ve entered a room and sat down or walked on through. Internally, it equips a zone positioning system rather than an end-all solution. The Aqara FP2 can detect up to 30 zones of cells – 320 cells total.

The zone system allows users to set up tons of different automation. For instance, you can set your smart home products to turn on at night if you’re nearby. Once you walk away, you can have them turn off immediately or after a timer. It also allows you to set automated lights for proximity, like turning on only lights that are nearby so you don’t disturb anyone.

Within those zones, each unit can detect up to five individual humans. The Aqara FP2 can also distinguish between people, pets, and robot vacuums. The reason for that is that vacuum cleaning at night won’t turn your kitchen lights on while it roams the floor. In that scenario, a simple motion detector would trigger lights when unnecessary.

As a presence sensor, the FP2 can also take a step further when it comes to detail detection. If positioned in your bedroom, the FP2 can detect variations in your sleep patterns, down to your heart and respiratory rates. When combined with sleep cycle identification, the Aqara FP2 is able to present those stats in an app, much like a wearable, though you won’t need to wear or charge anything to do so.

One of the coolest features is the presence detection protocol when two people are in bed, and one gets up. Let’s say you have a curtain bot set up in your bedroom. Generally speaking, if you get out of bed, you’d want the bot to open the curtains. However, if the Aqara FP2 detects that one person is still sleeping, it won’t allow the bot to trigger, which allows the other party to stay peacefully asleep.

Generally speaking, the FP2 has several different mounting methods that allow certain versatility. You can, of course, mount it to the ceiling for a top-down view of what’s happening in a room. This is for the Awara FP2’s fall detection feature and allows you to keep an eye on those who are a fall risk.

Aqara also added a new corner-mounting method so the device can detect everything in a 7×7-foot space. This is one of the best methods since the FP2 can only detect anything in a 120-degree zone in front of them, which makes it hard to mount to the middle of a wall in a room.

In reality, the Aqara FP2 goes above and beyond simple motion and light detection. It acts as a dynamic tool for your smart home that opens the door to some incredibly cool automation that not only makes things easier but can save electricity costs.

