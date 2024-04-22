Google Pixel 7 Pro lands at $530 in Monday’s best deals, razr+ from $533, more

We have a trio of smartphones on sale to headline Monday’s best deals. One of the best prices ever on Google Pixel 7 Pro lands at $530, while Motorola’s folding razr+ smartphone starts at as low as $533. Plus, you can still score the first discount of the year on Nothing Phone (2) at $649. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to just $530

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $530. This drops the unlocked 256GB model down from its usual $999 price tag. It’s the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon and comes within $30 of the all-time low from Woot – an offer we’ve only seen once before. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the newer roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review over at 9to5Google offers some extra insight.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this elevated model.

Motorola’s folding razr+ smartphone starts at $533

Amazon is now offering the Motorola razr+ folding smartphone for $700. This is the lowest price we have seen for the new handset outside of a promo that included a $50 Amazon credit back in January. It’s $300 off the usual $1,000 going rate and is the second-best value to date. If you don’t mind going with an open-box model that sports a full Motorola warranty, Woot has the razr+ at $533. This saves you an extra $167 and is the best discount yet. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone last summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too.

Nothing Phone (2) sees first discount of the year

Amazon is offering the first Nothing Phone (2) discount of the year. The unlocked 256GB smartphone now sells for $649, down from the usual $699 price tag. It comes in Dark Grey with those iconic light-up Glyph features to boot, and it’s now $50 off. It’s the first discount since back in December, too. We noted that it was “just a really good phone, nothing more, nothing less” in our hands-on review.

The new Nothing Phone (2) arrives as a refreshed, second-generation handset that still delivers on the unique design that made waves with the first model. It fully embraces the transparent design on the back, with a rear panel that shows off some internal LED lights, and some pseudo inner workings of the device. Around the front is a 6.7-inch OLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of brightness. All of that is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is more than capable of delivering a solid mid-range smartphone experience – especially at today’s price.

