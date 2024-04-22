Samsung appears to be offering free display replacements for ‘green line’ issue

Recent software updates have seemingly caused a persistent “green line” issue on the Galaxy devices of many users, but it seems that Samsung is now offering free display replacements for those affected, but only to select models in India.

This latest batch of reports of Samsung phones developing a green line across the OLED panel following a software update aren’t showcasing something new. This isn’t the first time this has happened. In past cases, Samsung has offered display replacements to affected models, and it seems that’s coming back.

Tarun Vats, a frequent Samsung tipster, cites an official Samsung support channel which, in two separate instances, confirmed that one-time screen replacements will be available to those affected by the “green line” issue. This extends to Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, and S22 Ultra, as well as S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra, which were already covered.

Usually, support chats are not a particularly reliable source of policy changes, but in this case, as it’s been reiterated twice, this seems to be true.

This is only the case in India, based on the information provided, but it seems likely Samsung would cover the repair in other regions as well. It’s also mentioned that the replacement is only free if the device was purchased within the past three years.

