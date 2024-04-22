 Skip to main content

Samsung appears to be offering free display replacements for ‘green line’ issue

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 22 2024 - 7:35 am PT
0 Comments

Recent software updates have seemingly caused a persistent “green line” issue on the Galaxy devices of many users, but it seems that Samsung is now offering free display replacements for those affected, but only to select models in India.

This latest batch of reports of Samsung phones developing a green line across the OLED panel following a software update aren’t showcasing something new. This isn’t the first time this has happened. In past cases, Samsung has offered display replacements to affected models, and it seems that’s coming back.

Tarun Vats, a frequent Samsung tipster, cites an official Samsung support channel which, in two separate instances, confirmed that one-time screen replacements will be available to those affected by the “green line” issue. This extends to Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, and S22 Ultra, as well as S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Note 20, and Note 20 Ultra, which were already covered.

Usually, support chats are not a particularly reliable source of policy changes, but in this case, as it’s been reiterated twice, this seems to be true.

This is only the case in India, based on the information provided, but it seems likely Samsung would cover the repair in other regions as well. It’s also mentioned that the replacement is only free if the device was purchased within the past three years.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.