 Skip to main content

Samsung’s latest Galaxy updates cause a scary green line on the display for some

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 18 2024 - 7:36 am PT
2 Comments

With Samsung’s latest updates for Galaxy devices, more than a few users are noting that their phones are developing a persistent green line on the display that mimics a broken panel.

Following what seems to be the April 2024 security patch on top of Android 14, some Galaxy smartphones are developing a green line across the display. Android Authority noted two reports on Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 Ultra following the latest patch, and SamMobile calls out further instances on many more devices, including Galaxy Z Flip 3, A73, M21, M52 5G, and others.

The issue doesn’t seem to break any functionality, but it leaves this bright green line across the display that shows persistently whenever the panel is turned on. It’s distracting and in the way, certainly, but also pretty scary as this is the sort of thing that happens when you break a display.

At the moment, the cause of the green line is unclear. It’s obviously stemming from the software update, but these lines usually form with some sort of display issue. So the concern is that, if this isn’t just a weird software glitch, users may end up needing a display replacement, which would obviously be a big hassle at the least.

Green line issues aren’t especially uncommon for Samsung, though. This same thing has happened with past updates to some users.

Samsung has yet to comment on what’s going on, but we’ll update this post if more information becomes available.

Are you seeing a green line on your Samsung phone following the latest update? Let us know which model in the comments below.

Header image via @Entropox on Twitter/X

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.