Samsung’s latest Galaxy updates cause a scary green line on the display for some

With Samsung’s latest updates for Galaxy devices, more than a few users are noting that their phones are developing a persistent green line on the display that mimics a broken panel.

Following what seems to be the April 2024 security patch on top of Android 14, some Galaxy smartphones are developing a green line across the display. Android Authority noted two reports on Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S21 Ultra following the latest patch, and SamMobile calls out further instances on many more devices, including Galaxy Z Flip 3, A73, M21, M52 5G, and others.

The issue doesn’t seem to break any functionality, but it leaves this bright green line across the display that shows persistently whenever the panel is turned on. It’s distracting and in the way, certainly, but also pretty scary as this is the sort of thing that happens when you break a display.

At the moment, the cause of the green line is unclear. It’s obviously stemming from the software update, but these lines usually form with some sort of display issue. So the concern is that, if this isn’t just a weird software glitch, users may end up needing a display replacement, which would obviously be a big hassle at the least.

Green line issues aren’t especially uncommon for Samsung, though. This same thing has happened with past updates to some users.

Samsung has yet to comment on what’s going on, but we’ll update this post if more information becomes available.

Are you seeing a green line on your Samsung phone following the latest update? Let us know which model in the comments below.

Header image via @Entropox on Twitter/X

