 Skip to main content

Samsung’s AI features are coming to the Galaxy Note 9 via a custom ROM [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 23 2024 - 11:24 am PT
0 Comments
samsung galaxy note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is an iconic device, in part because it marked the end of the “true” Galaxy Note. Now, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 are about to get access to Samsung’s new AI features via a custom ROM.

“Noble ROM” is a custom Android ROM mainly designed for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series. The custom ROM is developed by “AlexisXDA” and continues to keep Samsung’s 2018 releases alive to this day.

Earlier this year, “Noble ROM 4.0” brought Android 14 to the two devices complete with One UI 6.0.

Now, “Noble ROM 4.1” is on the way, and it claims to bring Galaxy AI features to these older devices with One UI 6.1. The developer teases on Twitter/X that the new builds will be available sometime in May and will bring support for Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9. Features shown to be working include Generative Edit, Live Translate, and Interpreter, as well as Google’s Circle to Search.

It’s actually rather impressive to see the on-device AI translation features working here, but it’s unclear how they’ll actually prefer on these older devices. The Galaxy Note 9 runs atop Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, which came out long before on-device AI was a focus.

Are you still using a Galaxy Note 9?

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

The successor to one of 2017's top-selling phone…
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.