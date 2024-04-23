Samsung’s AI features are coming to the Galaxy Note 9 via a custom ROM [Gallery]

The Galaxy Note 9 is an iconic device, in part because it marked the end of the “true” Galaxy Note. Now, the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 are about to get access to Samsung’s new AI features via a custom ROM.

“Noble ROM” is a custom Android ROM mainly designed for the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series. The custom ROM is developed by “AlexisXDA” and continues to keep Samsung’s 2018 releases alive to this day.

Earlier this year, “Noble ROM 4.0” brought Android 14 to the two devices complete with One UI 6.0.

Now, “Noble ROM 4.1” is on the way, and it claims to bring Galaxy AI features to these older devices with One UI 6.1. The developer teases on Twitter/X that the new builds will be available sometime in May and will bring support for Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9. Features shown to be working include Generative Edit, Live Translate, and Interpreter, as well as Google’s Circle to Search.

It’s actually rather impressive to see the on-device AI translation features working here, but it’s unclear how they’ll actually prefer on these older devices. The Galaxy Note 9 runs atop Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845, which came out long before on-device AI was a focus.

