It’s probably going to be a while before you get your Android Find My Device tracker

Google launched the Android Find My Device network earlier this month and finally released the hold Apple had on AirTag-like trackers for Android. But if you’re eagerly awaiting one of those Find My Device trackers for your Android phone, keep in mind you’ll probably be waiting a while.

There are two trackers coming to Android’s Find My Device network in the near future. Chipolo’s “Point” trackers, and a trio of options from Pebblebee. Both support finding your device using Bluetooth and sounds, and are priced roughly around $30. Both also launched almost a full year ago when Google first launched this network, but have been held in limbo while Google gave Apple time to implement tracking protections.

Now, those trackers can finally start shipping.

Late May is when devices will start to head to customers, specifically May 27. That’s around the time that the network is expected to be available on a global scale, as it’s currently only rolling out in the US and Canada. But while devices will start shipping on that date, most people won’t get them for a while after.

Chipolo says that the “first batch” of devices will ship on May 27 over the course of two weeks. Those orders include anyone who purchased a tracker prior to July 27, 2023. The “second batch” is anyone who submitted an order since July 27, including all of those who ordered following Google’s announcement earlier this month. Those orders will ship starting on June 10, but over the course of four weeks.

In all likelihood, that means someone who ordered a Chipolo tracker for the Android Find My Device network won’t see their delivery until late June or early July.

Pebblebee hasn’t offered quite the same level of insight on its shipping timelines. The company says that shipping will begin on May 27 for all orders, and says on a support page that orders will ship “in the order in which they were placed.”

Pre-orders will start shipping in late May in the order in which they were placed; starting with the United States and Canada.

In all likelihood, Pebblebee’s timelines probably look at least similar to Chipolo’s, though the company’s language seems to imply orders could be delivered a bit more quickly.

Still, it’s just worth remembering as we approach these shipping dates that you might be waiting a bit longer than you though.

Pre-orders are open for all Find My Device trackers now.

Have you purchased a tracker yet?

More on Find My Device:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram