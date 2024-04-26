Google Pixel 8a gets 7 years of updates and AI features, leak reveals [Gallery]

As we quickly approach the launch of Pixel 8a, another set of new leaks have revealed that the mid-range smartphone will be getting the same long update lifespan as its siblings, as well as many of the same AI features.

Google’s Pixel 8 series brought with it the unprecedented promise of 7 years of Android OS and security updates. Now, it seems Google will be mirroring that promise on its next A-series device.

Marketing materials from a retail listing have leaked via Android Headlines, revealing among other things that the Pixel 8a will gets 7 years of updates too. However, the materials here specifically say “7 years of security updates,” implying this may not cover Android OS updates too. That said, similar language is used on the Google Store listing for the regular Pixel 8.

The same materials further mention that the Pixel 8a will be getting select AI features from the Pixel 8 series. These include Audio Magic Eraser, Circle to Search, and Best Take, as well as email summaries. That last feature hasn’t been announced just yet, but Google is working on it.

Further mentioned is the Tensor G3 chip – no surprise there – alongside “at least” 31 hours of battery life in Google’s testing. The Pixel 8a will also be IP67 rated against water and dust, and will feature the “VPN by Google One.” Google announced recently that One’s VPN will shut down, but a new VPN service is coming to Pixel phones to replace it.

While it’s not mentioned in any of the leaked marketing materials, this report goes on to say that the Pixel 8a will see a release date of May 16. That’s apparently based on the date of the At a Glance widget on the Pixel 8a’s homescreen renders, which is probably accurate, but has been wrong before. Either way, a Google I/O was already expected for the device, and that event is on May 14.

Are you looking forward to the Pixel 8a?

